Surviving the Wild: Bear Attack at Kothagiri Tea Estate

A 60-year-old female worker was attacked by a bear at Kothagiri tea estate, resulting in injuries. Officials responded promptly, ensuring her medical care and safety measures in the area. Forest personnel are actively searching for the bear to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ooty | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:59 IST
  • India

In a startling incident on Saturday, a 60-year-old female worker was mauled by a bear at a tea estate in Kothagiri. The attack occurred when the bear, hiding within the estate, lunged at her as she went to pluck tea leaves. She suffered injuries to her left hand and leg and was immediately hospitalized.

Identified as Devi, a migrant worker from Nepal, she is currently receiving treatment in a government hospital in Kothagiri. In response, forest officials visited her, providing assurance of covering her medical expenses and compensation for her ordeal.

Meanwhile, forest personnel are maintaining a presence in the tea estate to track the animal, with plans to guide it back into the forest to prevent any additional encounters, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

