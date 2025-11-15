Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 23 projects worth Rs 17.86 crore and participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for a mini-sports arena in the district. The event included distribution of government welfare assistance to 8,301 beneficiaries valued at Rs 88.37 crore. Various projects under multiple departments were unveiled.
On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 23 projects valued at Rs 17.86 crore, while also attending the groundbreaking ceremony of a mini-sports arena costing Rs 3 crore.
Held in Singampunari, the event witnessed the distribution of government welfare aid totaling Rs 88.37 crore, benefiting 8,301 individuals.
These projects span multiple departments such as rural development, municipal administration, and water supply. The completed initiatives feature a primary school, computer lab, and several anganwadi centers.
