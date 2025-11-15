Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 23 projects worth Rs 17.86 crore and participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for a mini-sports arena in the district. The event included distribution of government welfare assistance to 8,301 beneficiaries valued at Rs 88.37 crore. Various projects under multiple departments were unveiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivaganga | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:35 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena
projects
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 23 projects valued at Rs 17.86 crore, while also attending the groundbreaking ceremony of a mini-sports arena costing Rs 3 crore.

Held in Singampunari, the event witnessed the distribution of government welfare aid totaling Rs 88.37 crore, benefiting 8,301 individuals.

These projects span multiple departments such as rural development, municipal administration, and water supply. The completed initiatives feature a primary school, computer lab, and several anganwadi centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

 Lebanon
3
Congo and M23 Sign Peace Framework Amid Ongoing Conflict

Congo and M23 Sign Peace Framework Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Congo's Quest for Peace: Framework Agreement with M23 Rebels

Congo's Quest for Peace: Framework Agreement with M23 Rebels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025