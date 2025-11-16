Left Menu

Devastation in Petit-Goâve: Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath

Hurricane Melissa struck Petit-Goâve, Haiti, with devastating impact, killing at least 43 people, and leaving many homeless. As the community mourns, anger grows over the government's slow response. Aid efforts are underway while concerns rise over potential cholera outbreaks and the long-term recovery of the region.

The coastal town of Petit-Goâve in southern Haiti faced a devastating impact as Hurricane Melissa unleashed its fury, one of the most potent Atlantic storms recorded. The La Digue river overflowed, leading to the loss of 43 lives and leaving many missing.

In the storm's aftermath, the community grappled with profound sorrow and anger. There was a significant outpouring of grief during a public ceremony for the deceased, where vibrant flowers adorned 18 caskets, including those of at least 10 children.

Crisis compounds as officials warn of prolonged recovery efforts for those displaced. While critical aid via the World Food Program is underway, especial concern mounts amid reports of potential cholera cases in the challenging terrain of this impoverished area.

