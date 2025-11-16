India's Recycling Revolution: Turning Waste into Gold

The Plastics Recycling Show (PRS) India and the inaugural Bharat Recycling Show (BRS) 2025 recently concluded at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai. Over 150 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors from more than 10 countries gathered to showcase innovations in recycling technologies.

Organized by Media Fusion and Crain Communications, the event served as a hub for recyclers, manufacturers, policymakers, and investors. It focused on emerging trends and policy frameworks essential for India's transition to a circular economy. Maharashtra's environmental leadership was highlighted by Chairman Siddhesh Kadam, who emphasized the role of recycling in creating a sustainable future.

Sanjay Mehta, President of the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), called for a data-driven approach, stressing the need for stronger policies. Despite facing challenges such as raw material supply, the recycling industry in India is viable and profitable, with significant investment potential, according to B K Soni of Eco Recycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)