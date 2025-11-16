Left Menu

India's Recycling Revolution: Turning Waste into Gold

The Plastics Recycling Show (PRS) India, alongside the Bharat Recycling Show (BRS), was held in Mumbai to highlight innovations in recycling technologies. The event brought together industry leaders to discuss India's shift towards a circular economy. Despite challenges, the sector presents substantial investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:36 IST
India's Recycling Revolution: Turning Waste into Gold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Plastics Recycling Show (PRS) India and the inaugural Bharat Recycling Show (BRS) 2025 recently concluded at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai. Over 150 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors from more than 10 countries gathered to showcase innovations in recycling technologies.

Organized by Media Fusion and Crain Communications, the event served as a hub for recyclers, manufacturers, policymakers, and investors. It focused on emerging trends and policy frameworks essential for India's transition to a circular economy. Maharashtra's environmental leadership was highlighted by Chairman Siddhesh Kadam, who emphasized the role of recycling in creating a sustainable future.

Sanjay Mehta, President of the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), called for a data-driven approach, stressing the need for stronger policies. Despite facing challenges such as raw material supply, the recycling industry in India is viable and profitable, with significant investment potential, according to B K Soni of Eco Recycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

 India
3
Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

 India
4
Political Winds from Bihar: The Ripple Effect on Uttar Pradesh's 2027 Assembly Elections

Political Winds from Bihar: The Ripple Effect on Uttar Pradesh's 2027 Assemb...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025