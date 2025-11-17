CCI Projects Unveils 'Skyleap': A New Luxury Tower in Mumbai

CCI Projects, a prominent real estate firm, announced its investment of Rs 700 crore for the development of a luxury housing tower in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The new 53-storey premium residential tower, named 'Skyleap', will be part of the 6-acre Rivali Park 2 community alongside the Western Express Highway in Borivali. CCI Projects aims to generate a revenue exceeding Rs 1,250 crore from this venture.

Established in 2000, Mumbai-based CCI Projects Pvt Ltd has delivered over 8 towers and is currently handling an under-construction portfolio of approximately 35 lakh sq ft.