CCI Projects Unveils 'Skyleap': A New Luxury Tower in Mumbai

CCI Projects will invest Rs 700 crore to develop 'Skyleap', a 53-storey luxury residential tower in Mumbai's Metropolitan Region. This development, part of Rivali Park 2, will generate over Rs 1,250 crore in revenue. CCI Projects has delivered over 8 towers, with 35 lakh sq ft under construction.
CCI Projects, a prominent real estate firm, announced its investment of Rs 700 crore for the development of a luxury housing tower in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The new 53-storey premium residential tower, named 'Skyleap', will be part of the 6-acre Rivali Park 2 community alongside the Western Express Highway in Borivali. CCI Projects aims to generate a revenue exceeding Rs 1,250 crore from this venture.
Established in 2000, Mumbai-based CCI Projects Pvt Ltd has delivered over 8 towers and is currently handling an under-construction portfolio of approximately 35 lakh sq ft.
