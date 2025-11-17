Left Menu

CCI Projects Unveils 'Skyleap': A New Luxury Tower in Mumbai

CCI Projects will invest Rs 700 crore to develop 'Skyleap', a 53-storey luxury residential tower in Mumbai's Metropolitan Region. This development, part of Rivali Park 2, will generate over Rs 1,250 crore in revenue. CCI Projects has delivered over 8 towers, with 35 lakh sq ft under construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:02 IST
CCI Projects Unveils 'Skyleap': A New Luxury Tower in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

CCI Projects, a prominent real estate firm, announced its investment of Rs 700 crore for the development of a luxury housing tower in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The new 53-storey premium residential tower, named 'Skyleap', will be part of the 6-acre Rivali Park 2 community alongside the Western Express Highway in Borivali. CCI Projects aims to generate a revenue exceeding Rs 1,250 crore from this venture.

Established in 2000, Mumbai-based CCI Projects Pvt Ltd has delivered over 8 towers and is currently handling an under-construction portfolio of approximately 35 lakh sq ft.

TRENDING

1
Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

 India
2
Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

 India
3
Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic Finish

Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic F...

 India
4
India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025