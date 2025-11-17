Empowering Maharashtra's Villages: A Digital Dialogue with CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, engaged with 25,000 sarpanches through the 'Sarpanch Samvaad' digital platform, stressing the importance of dialogue and collaboration for a thriving state.

Emphasizing rural development's role in national growth, he cited the commitment of funds by the Union government and lauded the maturation of grassroots governance.

Fadnavis outlined future goals, including broadband connectivity and promoting solar energy, as paths to transforming villages into 'smart grams' amid ongoing efforts in women's empowerment and agricultural productivity.

