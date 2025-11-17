Left Menu

Controlling the Conflict: Maharashtra's Bold Move on Leopard Birth Control

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved Maharashtra's plan to manage leopard populations through sterilization to tackle human-animal conflicts. The pilot project, set in Junnar's forest division, will involve immuno-contraceptive procedures on selected leopardesses, following scientific evaluations by Wildlife Institute of India researchers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:57 IST
Controlling the Conflict: Maharashtra's Bold Move on Leopard Birth Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sanctioned a pioneering initiative to control leopard populations in Maharashtra through birth control, following growing instances of leopard attacks on humans. The program aims to curb human-animal conflict by implementing a sterilization project in Pune's Junnar forest division, officials announced Monday.

A senior official from the forest department stated that the experimental sterilization-based leopard population management will initially involve five leopardesses. The program follows a submission of a two-pronged proposal last year, aiming to address both population growth and conflict reduction, with scientific backing from Wildlife Institute of India researchers.

Using immuno-contraception, the selected leopards will undergo a procedure to prevent further reproduction. This decision comes on the heels of a tragic series of leopard attacks in the region, leading to public unrest and ultimately calling for decisive measures. Recently, a leopard labeled as a 'man-eater' was neutralized by authorities after a spate of fatal attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Strengthens Support for Construction Workers

Jammu and Kashmir Strengthens Support for Construction Workers

 India
2
Family Feud Turns Fatal Over Bihar Poll Verdict

Family Feud Turns Fatal Over Bihar Poll Verdict

 India
3
Turkish Cargo Plane Tragedy: Investigations Underway After Georgia Crash

Turkish Cargo Plane Tragedy: Investigations Underway After Georgia Crash

 Global
4
Deadly Workplace Altercation: Colleague Bludgeoned in Mumbai

Deadly Workplace Altercation: Colleague Bludgeoned in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025