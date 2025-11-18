India's Climate Leadership at COP30: A New Era of Implementation

India is poised to submit its revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the 2035 period by December, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav revealed at the COP30 climate summit, urging developed nations to meet net-zero targets sooner than planned.

Speaking at the high-level segment, Yadav emphasized the urgent reality of climate change, prompted by unsustainable growth, and stressed the need for global partnerships to expedite industrial transition. He announced international projects focusing on value creation from industrial by-products.

Yadav highlighted India's commitment to climate action, mentioning new initiatives like the Nuclear Mission and Green Hydrogen Mission. He also underscored the significance of multilateral collaboration and technology sharing in achieving global sustainable development goals.