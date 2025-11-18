Left Menu

India's Climate Leadership at COP30: A New Era of Implementation

India will submit its revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for 2035 by December, as announced by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at COP30. Yadav urged developed nations to meet net-zero targets sooner and highlighted India's advancements in climate goals, focusing on international partnerships and technology sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 18-11-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 05:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

India is poised to submit its revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the 2035 period by December, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav revealed at the COP30 climate summit, urging developed nations to meet net-zero targets sooner than planned.

Speaking at the high-level segment, Yadav emphasized the urgent reality of climate change, prompted by unsustainable growth, and stressed the need for global partnerships to expedite industrial transition. He announced international projects focusing on value creation from industrial by-products.

Yadav highlighted India's commitment to climate action, mentioning new initiatives like the Nuclear Mission and Green Hydrogen Mission. He also underscored the significance of multilateral collaboration and technology sharing in achieving global sustainable development goals.

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

