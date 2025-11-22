Left Menu

Climate Data Boom Amid Government Withdrawal

The U.S. government reduces climate science involvement, prompting private data firms like Climate X to fill the gap, assisting clients like Savills Investment Management with AI-driven risk assessments. Meanwhile, Brazil's Embrapa gains approval to research cannabis, marking progress towards cannabis cultivation authorization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government's retreat from climate science has catalyzed a surge in private data firms stepping up to provide insights. London-based Climate X is using AI technology to aid Savills Investment Management in assessing climate risks to its assets. By leveraging U.S. scientific data, Climate X evaluates potential damages from climate disruptions.

In Brazil, a significant stride has been made in the agricultural sector. Embrapa, the country's leading agricultural research agency, has received authorization from Anvisa to conduct cannabis research. This permission paves the way for advancements in cannabis cultivation, including the establishment of a cannabis seed bank and genetic improvement projects.

These developments highlight a shift in focus towards privately-driven climate solutions and progressive agricultural research, reflecting broader global trends in science and environment initiatives.

