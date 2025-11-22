Climate Data Boom Amid Government Withdrawal

The U.S. government's retreat from climate science has catalyzed a surge in private data firms stepping up to provide insights. London-based Climate X is using AI technology to aid Savills Investment Management in assessing climate risks to its assets. By leveraging U.S. scientific data, Climate X evaluates potential damages from climate disruptions.

In Brazil, a significant stride has been made in the agricultural sector. Embrapa, the country's leading agricultural research agency, has received authorization from Anvisa to conduct cannabis research. This permission paves the way for advancements in cannabis cultivation, including the establishment of a cannabis seed bank and genetic improvement projects.

These developments highlight a shift in focus towards privately-driven climate solutions and progressive agricultural research, reflecting broader global trends in science and environment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)