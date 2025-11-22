Left Menu

Aftershock Strikes Dhaka Suburb Following Major Earthquake

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Ashulia, Savar near Dhaka, an aftershock of Friday's 5.7 magnitude tremor. The epicentre was Baipayl, located 29 kilometres from the BMD Seismic Centre. At least 10 people were killed, and over 100 injured. Experts highlight high earthquake risks in Bangladesh.

Aftershock Strikes Dhaka Suburb Following Major Earthquake
  • Bangladesh

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the suburb of Ashulia, near the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka, on Saturday morning. This quake was an aftershock of the previous day's larger 5.7 magnitude tremor.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reported the quake occurred at 10:36 am, pinpointing the epicentre to Baipayl, 29 kilometres northwest of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, as per state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) News.

Tragically, the earthquake on Friday resulted in at least 10 fatalities and injured more than a hundred. Geologists have long warned of high seismic risks in Bangladesh due to its position on active tectonic plate boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

