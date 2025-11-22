Left Menu

Tragic Chemical Leak Claims Life and Hospitalizes Two in Mumbai

A chemical leak in Mumbai's Andheri resulted in one death and two hospitalizations on Saturday. The incident, involving suspected sodium sulphide, occurred in an industrial area, prompting a forensic investigation. Safety protocol violations are being examined as survivors remain in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:34 IST
Tragic Chemical Leak Claims Life and Hospitalizes Two in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An industrial mishap in Mumbai's Andheri led to a tragic loss of life and left two hospitalized on Saturday. A 20-year-old man succumbed to a suspected sodium sulphide leak at a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) site.

The accident took place at a two-storey structure at Bhangarwadi, where three individuals inhaled toxic fumes. Emergency services rushed them to Holy Spirit Hospital, where Ahmad Hussain was declared dead.

The other two victims, 28-year-old Naushad Ansari and 17-year-old Saba Shaikh, remain in critical condition in the ICU. Authorities are investigating potential safety regulation breaches.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025