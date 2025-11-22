Tragic Chemical Leak Claims Life and Hospitalizes Two in Mumbai
A chemical leak in Mumbai's Andheri resulted in one death and two hospitalizations on Saturday. The incident, involving suspected sodium sulphide, occurred in an industrial area, prompting a forensic investigation. Safety protocol violations are being examined as survivors remain in critical condition.
An industrial mishap in Mumbai's Andheri led to a tragic loss of life and left two hospitalized on Saturday. A 20-year-old man succumbed to a suspected sodium sulphide leak at a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) site.
The accident took place at a two-storey structure at Bhangarwadi, where three individuals inhaled toxic fumes. Emergency services rushed them to Holy Spirit Hospital, where Ahmad Hussain was declared dead.
The other two victims, 28-year-old Naushad Ansari and 17-year-old Saba Shaikh, remain in critical condition in the ICU. Authorities are investigating potential safety regulation breaches.
