Tragic Chemical Leak Claims Life and Hospitalizes Two in Mumbai

An industrial mishap in Mumbai's Andheri led to a tragic loss of life and left two hospitalized on Saturday. A 20-year-old man succumbed to a suspected sodium sulphide leak at a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) site.

The accident took place at a two-storey structure at Bhangarwadi, where three individuals inhaled toxic fumes. Emergency services rushed them to Holy Spirit Hospital, where Ahmad Hussain was declared dead.

The other two victims, 28-year-old Naushad Ansari and 17-year-old Saba Shaikh, remain in critical condition in the ICU. Authorities are investigating potential safety regulation breaches.