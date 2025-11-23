COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

As the UN COP30 summit concluded in Brazil, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell acknowledged the challenges of global climate cooperation amid 'denial, division, and geopolitics.'

Despite these hurdles, the summit ended with a commitment to increase financial support for countries adapting to extreme weather, though it lacked a clear strategy for phasing out fossil fuels.

Stiell noted that 194 countries agreed that the transition to low greenhouse gas emissions is inevitable, signaling a shift towards renewable energy. The summit served as a testament to international solidarity and a push for accelerated climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)