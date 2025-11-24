Silent Rivers: The Toxic Cost of Unregulated Mining in Southeast Asia

In northern Thailand's Tha Ton sub-district, the once-thriving fields of farmer Tip Kamlue stand as a testament to a larger, more insidious problem. Tip's reliance on the Kok River for irrigation is now a relic of the past, forced to cease due to contamination concerns that have left her and others turning to groundwater.

Recent findings from the U.S.-based Stimson Center have cast a spotlight on the unregulated mining activities across mainland Southeast Asia, revealing that more than 2,400 mines may be leaking toxic chemicals into river systems like the Mekong, threatening the livelihoods and health of millions relying on these waters.

Authorities are scrambling to respond as the regional impact grows, with efforts underway in Thailand to monitor and manage the fallout from this environmental crisis. Yet, for locals like Tip, the hope remains for a return to days when the Kok River was a source of life, not a symbol of ecological neglect.