Silent Rivers: The Toxic Cost of Unregulated Mining in Southeast Asia
Unregulated mining in Southeast Asia is poisoning key waterways such as the Mekong River with deadly chemicals. New research highlights the environmental and health risks posed by thousands of illegal mines, with significant implications for local communities and consumers worldwide relying on contaminated products.
In northern Thailand's Tha Ton sub-district, the once-thriving fields of farmer Tip Kamlue stand as a testament to a larger, more insidious problem. Tip's reliance on the Kok River for irrigation is now a relic of the past, forced to cease due to contamination concerns that have left her and others turning to groundwater.
Recent findings from the U.S.-based Stimson Center have cast a spotlight on the unregulated mining activities across mainland Southeast Asia, revealing that more than 2,400 mines may be leaking toxic chemicals into river systems like the Mekong, threatening the livelihoods and health of millions relying on these waters.
Authorities are scrambling to respond as the regional impact grows, with efforts underway in Thailand to monitor and manage the fallout from this environmental crisis. Yet, for locals like Tip, the hope remains for a return to days when the Kok River was a source of life, not a symbol of ecological neglect.
ALSO READ
Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery
UPDATE 3-MP Materials to build Saudi rare earths refinery with Pentagon, Maaden
ILO–EU PROTECT Project Strengthens Rights, Safety of Migrant Workers in Thailand
Winston Peters to Visit Viet Nam, Thailand, and China to Deepen Key Partnerships
Pro10 League launches January 2026 across Thailand, Bulgaria, Poland