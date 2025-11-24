Left Menu

Protest Divides Groups Amidst Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis

Scientists for Society (SFS) distanced itself from groups that diverted focus during the 'Delhi Against Clean Air' protest by raising unrelated slogans. SFS emphasized the need to address Delhi's air pollution crisis and clarified their disassociation with the other groups' agenda. Tensions escalated with police detaining 15 protesters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a protest aimed at highlighting Delhi's dire air pollution levels, Scientists for Society (SFS) found itself distancing from certain factions that diverted attention toward unrelated issues. The protest, held under the banner 'Delhi Against Clean Air,' was meant to focus solely on the escalating air quality crisis.

SFS clarified its position by disassociating from groups that introduced slogans about extra-judicial killings during the demonstration. They underscored the urgency of raising awareness about pollution and questioned the government's response to the crisis.

The situation intensified when 15 protesters were arrested for obstructing police and using pepper spray. Authorities reported that the protest disrupted critical services, highlighting the complexity of maintaining focus during large demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

