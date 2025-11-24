Left Menu

Unraveling the Gendered Brain Pathways to Addiction

A study highlights distinct brain activity patterns in boys and girls with familial substance use disorders, indicating predisposed addiction risks. Published in Nature Mental Health, findings suggest girls struggle with internal stress, while boys face impulse control challenges, offering insights for tailored interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new study published in the journal Nature Mental Health reveals gender differences in brain activity patterns among children with a family history of substance use disorders. Conducted at Weill Cornell Medical College, the research suggests boys and girls may be predisposed to addiction via distinct neural pathways long before actual substance use begins.

Led by Amy Kuceyeski, data analyzed from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study showed girls exhibiting higher transition energy in the brain's default-mode network. This points to greater difficulty disengaging from negative states, potentially increasing addiction risk. Conversely, boys showcased lower transition energy in attention networks, indicating susceptibility to impulsive behavior.

The findings underscore the importance of considering biological sex in adolescent neurodevelopment and tailoring interventions. Programs could focus on helping girls manage internal stresses and teaching boys attention and impulse control, highlighting the study's implications for future preventative measures in substance use disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

