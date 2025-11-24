Left Menu

Rustomjee Group Expands Urbania with Launch of Tower D in Thane

Rustomjee Group has launched Tower D at La Vie, Thane, enhancing their presence in Mumbai's premium residential market. The resort-style community features amenities like a Central Park, fitness zones, and excellent connectivity, epitomizing intelligent urban design and holistic living.

Updated: 24-11-2025 18:09 IST
MUMBAI, November 24, 2025: Rustomjee Group, a leader in Mumbai's real estate sector, has unveiled Tower D at La Vie, Thane, further cementing its position in the city's upscale housing market. This launch represents the community's fourth phase, nestled within Rustomjee's sprawling 100+ acre township.

La Vie is redefining residential living with expansive green spaces and modern conveniences, creating a resort-like environment for modern families. The township is an ecosystem, featuring amenities such as a fire station, a school, a hospital, and commercial spaces. Tower D offers 55 storeys of 2 and 3 BHK residences, designed for comfort and efficiency.

Rustomjee Urbania CEO, Mr. Anupam Verma, emphasized their commitment to building integrated neighborhoods that balance aspiration and accessibility, while their partner Keppel Ltd. highlighted the innovative urban solutions developed. Enhanced connectivity and a 2.2-acre Central Park further distinguish La Vie as a benchmark for luxurious living.

Latest News

