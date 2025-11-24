Government Measures Reduce Stubble Burning in North India

In a significant development, government efforts have led to a reduction in stubble burning incidents in Northern India, specifically Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana. Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi announced this improvement, attributing it to the provision of farm machinery and related measures.

Speaking at an event, Chaturvedi confirmed that the policy of equipping farmers with necessary machinery has effectively curbed stubble burning, which contributes significantly to severe air pollution during the winter months. The last ten days reportedly saw negligible incidents.

However, the situation remains less optimistic in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, where burning incidents have increased. Despite these challenges, overall crop residue burning incidents dropped by 15% from the previous year, as reported by ICAR's data.

