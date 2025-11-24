Left Menu

Government Measures Reduce Stubble Burning in North India

Stubble burning incidents in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana have decreased this year owing to governmental support through farm machinery and other interventions, says Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi. However, the problem persists in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Overall, incidents fell by 15% compared to last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:54 IST
Government Measures Reduce Stubble Burning in North India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, government efforts have led to a reduction in stubble burning incidents in Northern India, specifically Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana. Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi announced this improvement, attributing it to the provision of farm machinery and related measures.

Speaking at an event, Chaturvedi confirmed that the policy of equipping farmers with necessary machinery has effectively curbed stubble burning, which contributes significantly to severe air pollution during the winter months. The last ten days reportedly saw negligible incidents.

However, the situation remains less optimistic in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, where burning incidents have increased. Despite these challenges, overall crop residue burning incidents dropped by 15% from the previous year, as reported by ICAR's data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

 India
2
Hemant Soren Inaugurates Jharkhand Flying Institute to Propel Tribal Empowerment

Hemant Soren Inaugurates Jharkhand Flying Institute to Propel Tribal Empower...

 India
3
Khelo India University Games: Nurturing India’s Future Olympians

Khelo India University Games: Nurturing India’s Future Olympians

 India
4
Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025