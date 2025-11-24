ISRO's Ambitious Satellite Launch Plans Soar
ISRO plans to launch a US communication satellite via its LVM3 vehicle next month, marking a major commercial endeavor. The agency aims to elevate India's space programme to the level of advanced nations by 2040, with significant satellite deployments anticipated in the coming years.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch a US communication satellite using its LVM3 vehicle in the coming month, according to Chairman V Narayanan. This initiative underscores ISRO's commercial capabilities in space launches.
During the 68th Annual Day of Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET), Narayanan highlighted the ambitious goal to elevate India's space programme to match those of advanced nations by 2040. This includes more satellite launches and expanded capabilities.
Currently, ISRO has 57 satellites in orbit, with plans to triple that number in the next three years, advancing the country's technological reach and international collaboration in the space sector.
