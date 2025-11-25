Left Menu

Pari Island Residents Sue Holcim Over Climate Change Impact

Residents of Indonesia's Pari Island have filed a lawsuit against Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim, accusing the company of contributing to climate change and rising sea levels. The residents hope to protect their eroding coastline by planting mangroves, which absorb carbon and buffer against wave energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:42 IST
Pari Island Residents Sue Holcim Over Climate Change Impact

Residents of Pari Island in Indonesia are taking legal action against Holcim, a Swiss cement company, alleging that its emissions have contributed to climate change. The legal case underscores the growing trend of communities holding corporations accountable for environmental impacts.

Pari Island, home to around 1,000 inhabitants, is at high risk of being submerged by rising sea levels, a threat compounded by climate change. Residents like Asmania are fighting back by planting mangroves to absorb carbon emissions and protect the coastline from erosion.

The international lawsuit emphasizes the broader issue of corporate responsibility in climate change, as seen in similar cases worldwide. The legal proceedings are still in preliminary stages as the islanders await the court's decision.

