Left Menu

Dollar Holds Steady as Rate Cut Speculation Swirls

The U.S. dollar remained stable despite investor speculation on a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. Dovish comments from Fed officials and the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown have influenced market expectations. The Japanese yen stayed weak amidst intervention concerns, while other currencies showed varied movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:02 IST
Dollar Holds Steady as Rate Cut Speculation Swirls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar remained steady on Tuesday as investors weighed the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month. Comments from policymakers, cited as dovish, have fueled speculation about the central bank's actions, even as the yen stayed under intervention watch.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated that the job market's weakness could merit another quarter-point rate cut. This comment, alongside New York Fed President John Williams's remarks, has led traders to predict an 81% chance of a rate cut next month, up significantly from the previous week's 42%.

While investors are adapting to rate-cut forecasts amid a data delay caused by the extended U.S. government shutdown, the dollar index held firm. Meanwhile, improved U.S.-China relations lifted sentiment, though the Japanese yen continued its weaker trend, posing potential intervention scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Rajasthan: Major Water Projects Underway

Transforming Rajasthan: Major Water Projects Underway

 India
2
Political Shift: Vikrant Gojamgunde Joins NCP in Latur

Political Shift: Vikrant Gojamgunde Joins NCP in Latur

 India
3
Volcanic Ash Cloud Disrupts Indian Airspace

Volcanic Ash Cloud Disrupts Indian Airspace

 India
4
Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Gangster-Branded Apparel

Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Gangster-Branded Apparel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025