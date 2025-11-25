Adani's Luxury Airport Hotel: A Boost to Thiruvananthapuram's Tourism

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved a Rs 136-crore luxury hotel project by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, to be developed within the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport premises.

Following a thorough review during its August session, the Expert Appraisal Committee gave the nod for the project, which spans over 8,000 square meters. This venture includes a 240-room hotel with extensive food-and-beverage facilities, and aims to enhance amenities for passengers as well as boost Thiruvananthapuram's tourism industry. The project is set to create around 300 direct jobs and nearly 900 indirect jobs.

Scheduled to be completed in three years, the hotel is part of Adani Group's broader 'City Side Development' plan. It will serve air travellers and crew from the nearby Vizhinjam port. An immigration counter at the Vizhinjam International Seaport has been recently established, facilitating crew-change operations and paving the way for further regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)