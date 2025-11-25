Left Menu

Raheja Universal Launches World Trade Center Navi Mumbai: A New Era for Global Trade

Raheja Universal has unveiled the World Trade Center Navi Mumbai, marking a significant development in the region's commercial and economic landscape. This mixed-use development aims to bolster global trade ties, enhance local business capabilities, and position Navi Mumbai as a high-value business destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Raheja Universal has launched the World Trade Center Navi Mumbai at Raheja District, Vashi NX, celebrating a major milestone in regional real estate development. Spearheaded by Mr. Ashish Raheja, and joined by notable international dignitaries, the event highlights the area's growing importance as a mixed-use business hub.

The World Trade Center Navi Mumbai is set to strengthen global trade connections, offering local businesses increased access to international markets. With strategic synergies, including infrastructure developments and its proximity to key transport hubs, the center is poised to become a magnet for multinational corporations and foreign direct investment.

Raheja Universal's commitment to quality and innovative design spearheads this ambitious project, emphasizing Navi Mumbai's readiness for global trading opportunities. This launch not only enhances the region's socio-economic value but firmly places it on the global trade map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

