Telangana's Urban and Power Transformation: A New Dawn for GHMC?

The Telangana government is gearing up for significant changes with a strategic decision to merge 27 urban local bodies near the Outer Ring Road with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced this move post a state cabinet meeting, highlighting the need for amendments in the GHMC Act and the Telangana Municipal Act to accommodate this merger.

In addition to the merger, an ambitious underground power cabling system is set to transform Hyderabad's infrastructure. Drawing inspiration from Bengaluru's model, officials have projected the cost of implementing this network in the GHMC area at Rs 14,725 crore. The plan involves collaborating with various cable network companies to lay wires underground, ensuring a seamless integration.

The cabinet also greenlit the creation of a new power distribution company to complement existing ones, aimed at streamlining services to agriculture connections, lift irrigation schemes, and essential water supply projects. To champion renewable energy, the state will call for tenders to purchase solar and pumped storage power, with approvals for power generation granted to new industries, ensuring energy sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)