Fadnavis Affirms Continued Support for Women's Schemes and Urban Development
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assures continuation of the Ladki Bahin scheme and free electricity for farmers. Emphasizing transparency in municipal funding, he highlights urban development's role under Modi's leadership and a major water project in Marathwada to address drought. Efforts aim to transform cities and support women economically.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed that the state government will maintain the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance to women, amid opposition claims of its potential discontinuation.
Fadnavis also promised uninterrupted power supply to farmers after solar projects become operational. Addressing local body polls, he expressed commitment to economically uplift women by ensuring the continuation of the scheme.
Fadnavis highlighted urban development efforts and emphasized transparency in municipal spending. He also announced plans for a significant water project in the Marathwada region to address drought issues, emphasizing the transformative potential of urbanization and government schemes under PM Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)