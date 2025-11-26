Left Menu

Global Currency Fluctuations Amid Federal Reserve Speculations

The U.S. dollar dipped following expectations of a December rate cut, and speculation regarding Kevin Hassett as potential Federal Reserve chair. Concurrently, New Zealand's dollar surged after a hawkish policy outlook, while Australia's currency rose due to higher-than-expected inflation data. The euro and pound displayed mixed reactions amidst geopolitical developments and upcoming fiscal events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 07:12 IST
The U.S. dollar experienced a slip on Wednesday as economic data fueled anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Investors speculated that the potential selection of Kevin Hassett as the next Fed chair could lead to more dovish policy decisions.

The New Zealand dollar surged as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand retained a hawkish outlook after lowering rates, while the Australian dollar received a brief boost from domestic inflation data surpassing forecasts. Meanwhile, the euro edged closer to $1.16, influenced by developments in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Sterling remained stable as the British finance minister prepared to unveil a fiscally crucial budget amidst rising options market activity. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar traded downwards, influenced by expectations of intervention in Japan amid thinner holiday liquidity.

