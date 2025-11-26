Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath: Cuban Communities Struggle to Recover

Nearly a month after Hurricane Melissa ravaged eastern Cuba, thousands remain without essential services like power and water. Families continue to grapple with the devastation, living in makeshift shelters or crowded family homes as they await much-needed aid.

Many communities, such as Río Cauto and Los Mangos, were hard hit, with reports of entire villages submerged under floodwaters. Evacuees still struggle to access necessities, with water deliveries occurring sporadically and power outages persisting.

While the Cuban government is distributing aid, including food and shelter, the slow pace of recovery is causing mounting frustration. Strained US-Cuba relations further complicate relief efforts, as sanctions hinder resource flow at a critical time.