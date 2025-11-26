Left Menu

Ashiana Housing Unveils Rs 750 Crore Child-Centric Project in Gurugram

Ashiana Housing Ltd announces plans to invest Rs 750 crore in a new residential project, Ashiana Aaroham, in Gurugram's Sector 80. The development will feature 542 units, with Phase 1 comprising 182 units priced between Rs 2.99 crore and Rs 4.19 crore. The project emphasizes child-centric living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ashiana Housing Ltd has revealed an ambitious plan to invest Rs 750 crore in a fresh residential venture located in Gurugram. The project, titled 'Ashiana Aaroham', will expand across 10.8 acres in Sector 80.

The realty company will develop a total of 542 units, initiating the first phase with 182 units, which are priced between Rs 2.99 crore and Rs 4.19 crore. Ashiana Housing has earmarked approximately Rs 250 crore for this phase.

Varun Gupta, Whole-Time Director of Ashiana Housing Ltd, emphasized that the project is designed to be child-centric. With its headquarters in Delhi, Ashiana Housing boasts a robust presence in eight cities across India, delivering over 23 million square feet of developed space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

