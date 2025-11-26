Mizoram's Thenzawl Set for Greenfield Transformation

The Mizoram government has given the green light for a new greenfield city within the planned Thenzawl peace city in Serchhip district, according to an official statement released recently.

A core committee on Thenzawl peace city, led by its chairman and Chief Minister Lalduhoma, convened in Aizawl with experts from a global development consultancy detailing the plan. The proposal will now advance to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for further consideration.

The proposal involves a Rs 150 crore investment as part of the Urban Planning Reforms under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. The initiative aims to relieve overcrowding in Aizawl and accommodate 10-15 lakh people in the newly envisioned urban space.