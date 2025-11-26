Left Menu

Martian Sparks: Perseverance Rover Detects 'Mini-Lightning' on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover has discovered electrical activity on Mars, capturing 'mini-lightning' from dust devils. This finding has implications for Martian climate and future exploration, posing risks to electronic equipment. Electrical discharges were recorded over two Martian years, revealing unknown atmospheric dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:32 IST
NASA's Perseverance rover has made a significant breakthrough by detecting electrical discharges, resembling 'mini-lightning,' in the Martian atmosphere. This phenomenon, associated with dust devils, has considerable implications for planetary science and future explorations.

Using its SuperCam tool, the rover recorded these discharges in audio and electromagnetic data. The presence of such electrical activity provides new insights into the climate and habitability of Mars, potentially affecting robotic and human missions due to the risks posed to electronic equipment.

The study, with input from scientists like Baptiste Chide, indicates that Mars, alongside Earth, Saturn, and Jupiter, is now known to exhibit atmospheric electrical activity. Researchers are now pondering the likelihood of similar occurrences on other celestial bodies within our solar system.

