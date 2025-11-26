Left Menu

Tragedy in Hong Kong: Fire Engulfs High-Rise Complex

A devastating fire tore through a high-rise residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district, resulting in 36 reported fatalities and 279 missing individuals. As firefighters work to control the blaze, 29 remain hospitalized. Hong Kong leader John Lee assures that efforts are in progress to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire that erupted in a densely populated high-rise residential complex in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong has led to a significant loss of life. According to Hong Kong leader John Lee, 36 people are confirmed dead, with an additional 279 individuals reported missing.

The fire started in the residential complex located in the New Territories and news of the incident has shocked the community. As the flames spread, emergency services rushed to the scene to contain the fire and rescue stranded residents.

Firefighters have made considerable progress, with Lee stating that the fire is 'coming under control' shortly after midnight. Meanwhile, 29 people remain hospitalized, receiving treatment for their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

