Tragedy in Hong Kong: Fire Engulfs High-Rise Complex

A fire that erupted in a densely populated high-rise residential complex in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong has led to a significant loss of life. According to Hong Kong leader John Lee, 36 people are confirmed dead, with an additional 279 individuals reported missing.

The fire started in the residential complex located in the New Territories and news of the incident has shocked the community. As the flames spread, emergency services rushed to the scene to contain the fire and rescue stranded residents.

Firefighters have made considerable progress, with Lee stating that the fire is 'coming under control' shortly after midnight. Meanwhile, 29 people remain hospitalized, receiving treatment for their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)