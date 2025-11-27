Left Menu

Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has introduced 'Kaveri Vaaman', India's first mutant banana variety. This dwarf banana variety is resistant to wind, reduces cultivation costs, and matures faster. Developed using gamma radiation and collaborative research, it offers advantages in both commercial and home gardening.

Updated: 27-11-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 00:01 IST
The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) on Wednesday announced a breakthrough in agricultural science with the development of 'Kaveri Vaaman', the country's first mutant banana variety. Dubbed a game-changer in the horticulture sector, this new dwarf banana can withstand coastal winds better than its predecessors.

The variety, scientifically known as Trombay Banana Mutant-9 (TBM-9), has been approved by the Government of India for widespread cultivation. Officials highlighted its significance as the first fruit crop released by BARC. It represents a substantial leap in crop improvement, utilizing ionizing radiation to enhance agricultural productivity, according to Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy.

Director of BARC, Vivek Bhasin, noted that this achievement marks a shift in the mutation breeding program from traditional crops to fruit cultivation. Developed in conjunction with the ICAR-NRCB, the Kaveri Vaaman not only reduces input costs due to its wind resistance but also matures faster, making it ideal for both commercial and personal use.

