Torrential Downpour: North Sumatra's Battle with Nature's Fury

Indonesia's North Sumatra province faced devastating floods and landslides due to rare tropical cyclone-driven torrential rains, killing at least 28. Rescue efforts are severely challenged by disrupted roads and communication, with thousands evacuated and logistics now reliant on helicopters. Other Southeast Asian nations also experienced deadly flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Torrential rain and a rare tropical cyclone have led to devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, where at least 28 have been confirmed dead as of Thursday.

Severe damage to roads and communication lines has significantly hampered rescue efforts, with spokesperson Abdul Muhari stating the situation represents a 'total cut-off.' Up to 8,000 individuals have been evacuated, and aid is being distributed via helicopter due to blocked roadways.

Sibolga and Central Tapanuli are among the most critically affected regions, with power and communication lines down. Footage shows dangerous water currents and demolished structures, necessitating rescues via orange rafts. The crisis coincides with similar deadly flooding events across Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

