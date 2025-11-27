Torrential Downpour: North Sumatra's Battle with Nature's Fury

Torrential rain and a rare tropical cyclone have led to devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, where at least 28 have been confirmed dead as of Thursday.

Severe damage to roads and communication lines has significantly hampered rescue efforts, with spokesperson Abdul Muhari stating the situation represents a 'total cut-off.' Up to 8,000 individuals have been evacuated, and aid is being distributed via helicopter due to blocked roadways.

Sibolga and Central Tapanuli are among the most critically affected regions, with power and communication lines down. Footage shows dangerous water currents and demolished structures, necessitating rescues via orange rafts. The crisis coincides with similar deadly flooding events across Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)