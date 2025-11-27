Roots & Rays: Luxurious Villa Plots for Modern Living

Aakruthi Properties has unveiled its latest residential project, Roots & Rays, positioned near KR Puram, Bengaluru. This new villa development offers 62 exclusive premium plots over 4 acres, emphasizing modern design and sustainable living within a thriving community.

Roots & Rays promises its residents a harmonious blend of luxury and nature, boasting more than 50% open space. The development includes over 40 lifestyle amenities, such as a swimming pool, yoga pavilion, and boutique clubhouse, tailored for an enriched lifestyle.

Managing Partner Manjunath V highlights the project's commitment to design excellence and sustainable living. As a BDA-approved and RERA-registered endeavor, Roots & Rays offers transparency and legal security, making it a prime investment in Bengaluru's rapidly evolving residential corridor.