Khangchendzonga National Park: A Global Icon of Conservation and Culture

The Khangchendzonga National Park in Sikkim has received international acclaim, being named one of the 'Best Managed Protected Areas' globally by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This recognition underscores Sikkim's successful strategy that integrates conservation with cultural heritage.

State Forest and Environment Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha lauded the recognition, highlighting it as a reflection of Sikkim's efforts in fostering a harmonious relationship between nature and culture. The IUCN's World Heritage Outlook evaluates conservation prospects globally, with Khangchendzonga securing a 'Good' rating for its preservation management.

The park, spanning over 1,784 square kilometers in the Eastern Himalayas, is famed for its exceptional biodiversity. It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016, owing to its ecological and spiritual significance. This accolade is a testament to the collaborative efforts of local governance and community initiatives in safeguarding natural heritage.