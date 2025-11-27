Left Menu

Khangchendzonga National Park: A Global Icon of Conservation and Culture

Khangchendzonga National Park in Sikkim has been recognized by the IUCN as one of the 'Best Managed Protected Areas' globally. The park, noted for its biodiversity and cultural heritage, is India's only site rated 'Good' in the 2025 global review of natural world heritage sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:20 IST
Khangchendzonga National Park: A Global Icon of Conservation and Culture
  • Country:
  • India

The Khangchendzonga National Park in Sikkim has received international acclaim, being named one of the 'Best Managed Protected Areas' globally by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This recognition underscores Sikkim's successful strategy that integrates conservation with cultural heritage.

State Forest and Environment Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha lauded the recognition, highlighting it as a reflection of Sikkim's efforts in fostering a harmonious relationship between nature and culture. The IUCN's World Heritage Outlook evaluates conservation prospects globally, with Khangchendzonga securing a 'Good' rating for its preservation management.

The park, spanning over 1,784 square kilometers in the Eastern Himalayas, is famed for its exceptional biodiversity. It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016, owing to its ecological and spiritual significance. This accolade is a testament to the collaborative efforts of local governance and community initiatives in safeguarding natural heritage.

TRENDING

1

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

 India
2
Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

 United States
3
Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

 Global
4
Race for Puma: Anta and Rivals Eye Acquisition Amid Sportswear Boom

Race for Puma: Anta and Rivals Eye Acquisition Amid Sportswear Boom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025