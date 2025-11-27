Left Menu

Tragic Falls: Investigating Elephant Deaths in Tamil Nadu Reserves

A team is investigating the deaths of two elephants, Rolex and Radhakrishnan, after they were released into Tamil Nadu forests. Both died from falls. Rolex, a notorious wild tusker, died first. The team led by D Venkatesh aims to understand the circumstances, with a preliminary report expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:36 IST
In Tamil Nadu, a specialized team has been constituted to investigate the recent deaths of two elephants that had been released back into the forest from captivity. According to Rakesh Kumar Dogra, Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu, both elephants perished after falling from significant heights.

Rolex, a 40-year-old wild tusker known for crop raids and human fatalities, was the latest to die on November 25. Captured in the Coimbatore belt, he was recently released in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve but succumbed following a fall. Another relocated elephant, Radhakrishnan, met a similar fate in the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

A committee, led by D Venkatesh and including a veterinarian from Vandalur Zoo, aims to determine the cause of these accidents. Dogra noted a preliminary report is imminent, though a comprehensive study will require a month.

