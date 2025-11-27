Left Menu

Revealing Giants: More African Forest Elephants Found Via DNA Breakthrough

A new DNA-based counting method has revealed a larger population of endangered African forest elephants than previously estimated. Despite this positive finding, conservationists emphasize the need for continued efforts to protect these elephants due to ongoing habitat loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:32 IST
In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified a higher population of endangered African forest elephants than previously recorded, thanks to a novel DNA analysis method involving their dung. This new approach provides more accurate population figures, showing nearly 135,690 elephants, a significant increase from 2016 estimates.

The African forest elephant, which plays a crucial role in rainforest regeneration, remains under threat from habitat loss due to deforestation, agriculture, and infrastructure projects despite improved anti-poaching measures. Researchers warn against complacency, stressing the critical need for continuous conservation efforts.

This research, presented at a U.N. wildlife trade meeting, highlights the importance of these largely unrecognized elephants, distinct from their savannah relatives since their classification as a separate species in 2021. The study emphasizes their role in maintaining ecological balance and calls for immediate protective measures.

