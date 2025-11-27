Revealing Giants: More African Forest Elephants Found Via DNA Breakthrough

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified a higher population of endangered African forest elephants than previously recorded, thanks to a novel DNA analysis method involving their dung. This new approach provides more accurate population figures, showing nearly 135,690 elephants, a significant increase from 2016 estimates.

The African forest elephant, which plays a crucial role in rainforest regeneration, remains under threat from habitat loss due to deforestation, agriculture, and infrastructure projects despite improved anti-poaching measures. Researchers warn against complacency, stressing the critical need for continuous conservation efforts.

This research, presented at a U.N. wildlife trade meeting, highlights the importance of these largely unrecognized elephants, distinct from their savannah relatives since their classification as a separate species in 2021. The study emphasizes their role in maintaining ecological balance and calls for immediate protective measures.

