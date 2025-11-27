Devastating Floods in Southern Thailand Leave Over 80 Dead

Severe flooding in southern Thailand has led to a tragic death toll, surpassing 80 individuals, as floodwaters finally began to recede on Thursday. According to officials, around a million households and over 3 million people have been affected by torrents of rain inundating 12 provinces in the region.

The catastrophic flooding, which started over the weekend, submerged large areas, resulting in fatalities across several provinces including Nakhon Si Thammarat, Patthalung, and Songkhla. While waters have receded in most areas by Thursday morning, places like Pattani and Nakhon Si Thammarat still face high water levels.

Government representatives, in a Bangkok news briefing, highlighted the crisis's escalated death toll, particularly in Songkhla Province, where numbers rose dramatically. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's emergency declaration underscores the severe impact on Hat Yai, southern Thailand's largest city, where essential services were disrupted. Recovery efforts include deploying field hospitals and airlifting critical patients.