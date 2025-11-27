Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department is implementing a third-party audit to enhance the quality and punctual completion of desilting operations across the city, officials disclosed on Thursday.

This decision follows increasing concerns about persistent waterlogging, often caused by inadequate desilting of drainage systems during monsoons. The proposed audit agency will oversee both primary drainage channels and various development projects, including in unauthorized colonies and rural areas.

The initiative, covering works valued at roughly Rs 500 crore over two years, aims to ensure infrastructure projects adhere to quality standards and deadlines, addressing longstanding civic issues like urban flooding and fulfilling governmental promises for improved infrastructure.

