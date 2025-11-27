Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging
The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department will employ a third-party audit agency to improve the quality and timely completion of desilting and other vital works. This measure aims to tackle recurring waterlogging during monsoon months by ensuring better accountability and transparency through an independent monitoring system.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department is implementing a third-party audit to enhance the quality and punctual completion of desilting operations across the city, officials disclosed on Thursday.
This decision follows increasing concerns about persistent waterlogging, often caused by inadequate desilting of drainage systems during monsoons. The proposed audit agency will oversee both primary drainage channels and various development projects, including in unauthorized colonies and rural areas.
The initiative, covering works valued at roughly Rs 500 crore over two years, aims to ensure infrastructure projects adhere to quality standards and deadlines, addressing longstanding civic issues like urban flooding and fulfilling governmental promises for improved infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
