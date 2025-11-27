Left Menu

Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department will employ a third-party audit agency to improve the quality and timely completion of desilting and other vital works. This measure aims to tackle recurring waterlogging during monsoon months by ensuring better accountability and transparency through an independent monitoring system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:05 IST
Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department is implementing a third-party audit to enhance the quality and punctual completion of desilting operations across the city, officials disclosed on Thursday.

This decision follows increasing concerns about persistent waterlogging, often caused by inadequate desilting of drainage systems during monsoons. The proposed audit agency will oversee both primary drainage channels and various development projects, including in unauthorized colonies and rural areas.

The initiative, covering works valued at roughly Rs 500 crore over two years, aims to ensure infrastructure projects adhere to quality standards and deadlines, addressing longstanding civic issues like urban flooding and fulfilling governmental promises for improved infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Northeast Frontier Railway Expands Logistics with New Gati Shakti Terminals

Northeast Frontier Railway Expands Logistics with New Gati Shakti Terminals

 India
2
UK Retailers Rally for Faster Customs Duty Implementation on Low-Value Parcels

UK Retailers Rally for Faster Customs Duty Implementation on Low-Value Parce...

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Clouds: Uncovering the Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

Tragedy in the Clouds: Uncovering the Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

 India
4
Viral Video Triggers Outrage and Police Action in Jammu

Viral Video Triggers Outrage and Police Action in Jammu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025