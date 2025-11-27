Left Menu

New Cubs Named: A Roaring Update from the Delhi Zoo

Durga, Devi, Kartik, and Karni are the new names for the National Zoological Park's white tiger and Asiatic lion cubs. The ceremony was led by Union Minister Kirtivardhan Singh during his visit to the zoo, where he also reviewed conservation efforts and welfare initiatives for various animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Zoological Park introduced its newest residents with much fanfare as Durga, Devi, Kartik, and Karni were officially named during a ceremony led by the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirtivardhan Singh. The announcement came during Singh's visit aimed at reviewing on-site conservation and enclosure conditions.

Minister Singh took part in the joyous occasion by naming two female white tiger cubs, Durga and Devi, born to tigress Sita and tiger Vijay. He then released Durga into the exhibit arena, sparking excitement among zoo visitors, as these majestic creatures were made accessible for public viewing for the first time.

The Asiatic lion cubs, Kartik and Karni, born to lioness Mahagauri and lion Maheshwar, were also named during the visit. In addition, the minister reviewed the elephant enclosure and discussed future welfare programs and visitor experience enhancements with zoo officials. Since its establishment in 1959, the Delhi Zoo has been home to a diverse array of 96 animal species.

