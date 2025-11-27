Karnataka's Call to Action: Reviving Maize Farmers and Urban Development

The Karnataka government has called on the central government to increase maize procurement to alleviate distress among local farmers following a sharp price drop. During a Cabinet meeting, Minister H K Patil emphasized the urgent need for federal intervention to address the plight of maize farmers, exacerbated by reduced procurement policies.

Besides addressing agricultural concerns, the Cabinet also focused on urban development, approving the conversion of Mysuru into the Greater Mysuru City Corporation and various urban infrastructure projects. This includes a significant budget allocation for waste management and a one-time settlement scheme for water bill dues in Bengaluru, signaling a robust push for urban infrastructural improvements.

In healthcare and judiciary sectors, the Cabinet approved the construction of 114 Ayushman Health Centres and amendments to existing judicial appointment rules. Furthermore, infrastructure developments in Kalyan Karnataka region and the renaming of Rani Channamma University highlight ongoing efforts to streamline governance and promote regional growth.