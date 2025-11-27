Left Menu

Karnataka's Call to Action: Reviving Maize Farmers and Urban Development

The Karnataka government urged the central government to increase maize procurement to support distressed farmers. The Cabinet discussed various measures, including urban development projects, waste management, and healthcare initiatives, aiming to address both agricultural grievances and urban infrastructural needs, emphasizing the urgency for federal intervention in maize procurement policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:23 IST
Karnataka's Call to Action: Reviving Maize Farmers and Urban Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has called on the central government to increase maize procurement to alleviate distress among local farmers following a sharp price drop. During a Cabinet meeting, Minister H K Patil emphasized the urgent need for federal intervention to address the plight of maize farmers, exacerbated by reduced procurement policies.

Besides addressing agricultural concerns, the Cabinet also focused on urban development, approving the conversion of Mysuru into the Greater Mysuru City Corporation and various urban infrastructure projects. This includes a significant budget allocation for waste management and a one-time settlement scheme for water bill dues in Bengaluru, signaling a robust push for urban infrastructural improvements.

In healthcare and judiciary sectors, the Cabinet approved the construction of 114 Ayushman Health Centres and amendments to existing judicial appointment rules. Furthermore, infrastructure developments in Kalyan Karnataka region and the renaming of Rani Channamma University highlight ongoing efforts to streamline governance and promote regional growth.

TRENDING

1
Assam Takes Bold Step Toward Uniform Civil Code with Polygamy Ban

Assam Takes Bold Step Toward Uniform Civil Code with Polygamy Ban

 India
2
Resounding Victory: Panjab University Students Triumph in Senate Election Schedule Approval

Resounding Victory: Panjab University Students Triumph in Senate Election Sc...

 India
3
Tragic Collision: Family of Six Killed in Ganga Expressway Accident

Tragic Collision: Family of Six Killed in Ganga Expressway Accident

 India
4
CBI Cracks Down on ITAT Bribery Racket

CBI Cracks Down on ITAT Bribery Racket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025