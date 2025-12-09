Delhi's Civic Boost: New Machinery Revamps Waste Management

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has strengthened its waste management operations by deploying 17 backhoe loaders and two super sucker machines, a move expected to revolutionize sanitation efforts city-wide. This initiative underscores a significant stride towards reducing manual labor and enhancing cleanliness at the ward level.

With each backhoe loader costing Rs 33.28 lakh and featuring multipurpose capabilities, the equipment underwent rigorous quality checks by IIT Delhi. Additionally, the BS-VI compliant super sucker machines, valued at Rs 2.14 crore per set, elevate the city's drainage maintenance, ensuring efficient year-round operations, bringing the total to eight units.

Launched in a ceremony officiated by Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh and joined by key city officials, this fleet expansion reinforces the collaborative efforts among the Centre, Delhi government, and MCD in providing top-notch civic services. The initiative aligns with the vision of a 'Clean Delhi' by modernizing sanitation infrastructure and promoting sustainable waste management practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)