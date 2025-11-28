Seismic Wake-Up: Central Iran Experiences 5.1-Magnitude Quake
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck central Iran on Friday morning, affecting the city of Behabad in Yazd province. Initial reports indicate no casualties or damage. Iran is located on major seismic faults, resulting in the country experiencing approximately one earthquake each day.
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook central Iran early on Friday, according to state TV reports.
The tremor, centered in the city of Behabad, Yazd province, has so far not resulted in any casualties or structural damage, authorities confirmed.
Iran's position on major seismic faults means the nation experiences nearly one earthquake daily.
