Uproar in Vasant Kunj: Residents Stand Against Luxury Towers

Residents of Vasant Kunj B-1 staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, voicing strong opposition to the construction of ultra-luxury residential towers in a protected ridge area.

The residents argued that the construction violates environmental laws, ridge protection norms, and the housing society's approved layout plan. They warned the proposed multi-storey buildings and underground parking could severely impact the area's ecological balance, pose structural threats, and jeopardize the wellbeing of around 5,000 residents and numerous schoolchildren.

Dr. Kamal Vichani, a member of the local Resident Welfare Association, criticized the absence of a necessary impact assessment, while fellow resident Ajay Kumar Naulakha expressed concerns about proximity to the metro corridor. Aisha, a teacher, highlighted potential increased pollution and stress on students. The protesters called on government bodies to stop the project and initiate an independent environmental and structural review.

