Uproar in Vasant Kunj: Residents Stand Against Luxury Towers

Residents of Vasant Kunj B-1 protested at Jantar Mantar against luxury residential towers, citing environmental, safety, and legal concerns. They allege the construction violates laws and endangers the ecological balance. The community demands halting the project and conducting an independent environmental review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:07 IST
Residents of Vasant Kunj B-1 staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, voicing strong opposition to the construction of ultra-luxury residential towers in a protected ridge area.

The residents argued that the construction violates environmental laws, ridge protection norms, and the housing society's approved layout plan. They warned the proposed multi-storey buildings and underground parking could severely impact the area's ecological balance, pose structural threats, and jeopardize the wellbeing of around 5,000 residents and numerous schoolchildren.

Dr. Kamal Vichani, a member of the local Resident Welfare Association, criticized the absence of a necessary impact assessment, while fellow resident Ajay Kumar Naulakha expressed concerns about proximity to the metro corridor. Aisha, a teacher, highlighted potential increased pollution and stress on students. The protesters called on government bodies to stop the project and initiate an independent environmental and structural review.

