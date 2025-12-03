Yadav Reviews NCR Air Pollution, Orders Faster On-Ground Action and Stricter Compliance

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, chaired a high-level review meeting on Air Pollution in Delhi–NCR, urging all State and Union Territory authorities to expedite the on-ground execution of decisions taken in the last five coordination meetings. The meeting was attended by senior officials from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, the CAQM, CPCB, and municipal commissioners. Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi’s Environment Minister, was also present.

Reviewing each action point in detail, Shri Yadav stressed the need for high-quality, time-bound implementation across multiple pollution-control categories. These include:

Accelerated road development, repair and pothole removal

Strict dust mitigation through end-to-end pavements

Improved construction and demolition (C&D) waste management

Ensuring industry compliance with emission norms

Smart traffic management at congestion hotspots

Expanding and modernizing public transport

Clearing legacy waste dumps

Large-scale urban greening and ecological restoration

Annual Action Plans and Monthly Targets

To build a proactive, long-term response, Shri Yadav directed all stakeholders to prepare detailed Annual Action Plans with monthly and weekly targets for pollution reduction. These roadmaps will guide year-round implementation and avoid seasonal delays. He also announced that on-ground review inspections will soon be conducted, coordinated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Upcoming discussions will include:

Talks with Punjab and Haryana Agriculture Departments on stubble burning

Consultations with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on sustainable urban development

Meetings with municipal bodies on local pollution sources such as waste burning and dust hotspots

Stricter Industrial Compliance and Emissions Monitoring

A key focus of the meeting was industrial pollution. Shri Yadav instructed agencies to ensure that delinquent units voluntarily accelerate installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) and Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs).

2,254 high-polluting industrial units across sectors such as metals, textiles, and food processing must complete installations by 31 December 2025.

Units failing to comply on time will face strict enforcement, including possible closure orders.

Market price escalation of environmental devices is being monitored to prevent delays caused by inflated costs.

CPCB informed that an SOP for OCEMS installation has been issued and NCR SPCBs/PCCs have been directed to ensure early compliance.

Road Infrastructure, Dust Control and Real-Time Feedback

The Minister reviewed road development, pothole repair and drainage improvements, directing NCR states to follow strict SOPs and timelines. He pushed for app-based monitoring to capture real-time citizen feedback, ensuring quicker corrective measures.

He directed Delhi authorities to intensify on-ground inspections and accelerate the deployment of Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) for effective dust control.

Traffic Management and Hotspot Decongestion

Traffic congestion at 62 hotspots in Delhi was identified as a critical pollution source. Shri Yadav instructed Delhi Police and municipal agencies to:

Deploy smart traffic management systems

Remove illegal encroachments and parking

Increase police presence during peak hours

Fast-track tenders for foot-over bridges

Launch immediate short-term congestion relief measures

He recommended similar action plans for NCR cities to ensure visible improvement in traffic conditions.

Electric Buses, Cleaner Vehicles, and Public Transport Expansion

The Minister reviewed progress in the ongoing transition to electric public transport.

Delhi currently operates 3,400 electric buses, expected to cross 5,000 by March 2026.

More EV charging, route rationalisation, and seamless connectivity for high-density areas were emphasized.

Targeted enforcement is underway against commercial vehicles below BS-IV standards, with BS-III and older vehicles barred from entering Delhi from 1 November 2025.

Urban Greening, Wetland Protection & Youth Participation

Shri Yadav asked officials to identify greening sites across NCR and involve citizens through public participation campaigns.

Priority actions include:

Plantation drives on degraded forest land

Greening of open spaces, parks, and roadsides

Restoration of water bodies and wetlands

Removal of encroachments in urban green spaces

He directed Education Departments to revive eco-clubs, green warrior groups, and community-led conservation programmes. Detailed micro-greening plans for this winter and the next five years will be prepared with local elected representatives.

Whole-of-Government, Whole-of-Society Approach

Shri Yadav noted progress made under the “whole-of-government, whole-of-society” framework over previous meetings, emphasizing coordinated action as essential for lasting improvement in Delhi–NCR air quality.