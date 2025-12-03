Woman injured in animal attack in Beed district; forest dept rules out leopard involvement

A 60-year-old woman was injured after being attacked by an animal in her home in Maharashtra's Beed district in the wee hours of Wednesday, but the forest department ruled out the involvement of a leopard in the incident.

The incident in Wadzari village under Patoda tehsil of the central Maharashtra district triggered panic among local residents.

The woman, Prayagabai Kishan Sanap, was asleep at her home when she was suddenly attacked by an animal at around 3 am. The animal pounced on her and bit her hand, leaving her injured, said her family members.

Alarmed family members and neighbours rushed to the elderly woman's aid and shifted her to the Beed Civil Hospital for treatment.

However, forest department officials expressed doubts about the incident being a leopard attack.

Patoda Range Forest Officer Ajay Devgude, who visited the village with a team later in the day, said no leopard pugmarks were found in the vicinity.

He indicated a stray dog may have been involved in the attack.

''A leopard typically attacks the neck, not the hands or palms,'' Devgude said, adding the nature of the injury did not match common leopard behaviour.

''We are verifying the circumstances of the attack and checking the area thoroughly,'' maintained the forest officer.

He advised villagers to remain alert, avoid sleeping in open spaces at night, enhance lighting around their homes, and report any suspicious animal movement immediately to the forest department.

