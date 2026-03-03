Left Menu

India Intensifies Vigil on West Asian Trade Amid Rising Tensions

The Indian government, led by an inter-ministerial group, is actively monitoring the escalating tensions in West Asia due to US-Israel operations in Iran. Daily meetings aim to evaluate potential impacts on India's trade, ensuring minimal disruptions in exports, logistics, and critical imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:40 IST
India Intensifies Vigil on West Asian Trade Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government established a dedicated inter-ministerial team to observe closely the unfolding situation in West Asia, announced Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. This step comes in response to concerns raised by exporters about possible disruptions caused by joint US-Israel military actions in Iran.

In a recent statement, Minister Goyal emphasized that this special group convenes daily to track developments and evaluate risks, especially considering India's shipping activities, logistical routes, and crucial trades. The primary aim is to mitigate any adverse effects stemming from the region's instability.

During the group's inaugural meeting, various ministries proposed strategies to address potential challenges. Goyal assured continued collaboration with stakeholders and encouraged feedback to help stabilize trade dynamics in these tense times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Road: Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Accident

Tragedy on the Road: Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Accident

 India
2
Delhi's Unseasonal Heat and Air Quality Decline Before Holi

Delhi's Unseasonal Heat and Air Quality Decline Before Holi

 India
3
The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to about $3.11 in the US, AP reports, citing AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to abou...

 Global
4
Green Light for Odisha's Capital Region Ring Road: A New Era of Connectivity

Green Light for Odisha's Capital Region Ring Road: A New Era of Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026