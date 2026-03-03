India Intensifies Vigil on West Asian Trade Amid Rising Tensions

The Indian government established a dedicated inter-ministerial team to observe closely the unfolding situation in West Asia, announced Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. This step comes in response to concerns raised by exporters about possible disruptions caused by joint US-Israel military actions in Iran.

In a recent statement, Minister Goyal emphasized that this special group convenes daily to track developments and evaluate risks, especially considering India's shipping activities, logistical routes, and crucial trades. The primary aim is to mitigate any adverse effects stemming from the region's instability.

During the group's inaugural meeting, various ministries proposed strategies to address potential challenges. Goyal assured continued collaboration with stakeholders and encouraged feedback to help stabilize trade dynamics in these tense times.

