Rising Tensions: U.S.-Israeli Air War Sparks Global Market Havoc

Explosions rocked Tehran and Beirut as the U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran intensifies, prompting financial markets worldwide to tumble over fears of prolonged energy supply disruption. The attacks aim to dismantle Iran's leadership and defenses, causing oil prices to soar and inflation threats to rebound post-pandemic.

Iran has responded by targeting U.S. embassies and disrupting the crucial Strait of Hormuz, choking global energy trade. The number of casualties continues to rise, with the Iranian death toll nearing 800. In Lebanon, Israel has struck back against Iranian-backed Hezbollah as tensions escalate across the region.

Global markets are jittery; Europe's STOXX 600 index and stocks in South Korea have taken significant hits. U.S. stock futures suggest Wall Street is next in line. The U.N. human rights office has called for an investigation into civilian-targeted strikes as fears and chaos spread amidst the conflict's uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)