Reviving Hope: Delhi's Commitment to Dignified Housing for the Poor

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has vowed to breathe new life into neglected flats in Bhalswa-Jahangirpuri, promising dignified housing for the city's poor. On Tuesday, Gupta inspected the rundown EWS flats, squarely blaming the previous administration for leaving the project abandoned for years.

The Chief Minister noted that the nearly 7,400 flats, built in 2016 but never occupied, represent a serious betrayal of Delhi's poor families, who have been waiting for permanent housing. Her recent visit targeted expediting the redevelopment, ensuring essential services for those in need.

Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood and MLA Deepak Chaudhary, Gupta directed officials to upgrade the complex with e-rickshaw charging stations, healthcare services, and more. Gupta looks to transform the flats into secure, habitable homes for every eligible beneficiary.

