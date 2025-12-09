Left Menu

Reviving Hope: Delhi's Commitment to Dignified Housing for the Poor

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged to redevelop neglected flats in Bhalswa-Jahangirpuri into dignified housing for the city's poor, after years of abandonment by the previous administration. Her inspection aims to fast-track the project, providing essential services and amenities to thousands of eligible families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:12 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has vowed to breathe new life into neglected flats in Bhalswa-Jahangirpuri, promising dignified housing for the city's poor. On Tuesday, Gupta inspected the rundown EWS flats, squarely blaming the previous administration for leaving the project abandoned for years.

The Chief Minister noted that the nearly 7,400 flats, built in 2016 but never occupied, represent a serious betrayal of Delhi's poor families, who have been waiting for permanent housing. Her recent visit targeted expediting the redevelopment, ensuring essential services for those in need.

Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood and MLA Deepak Chaudhary, Gupta directed officials to upgrade the complex with e-rickshaw charging stations, healthcare services, and more. Gupta looks to transform the flats into secure, habitable homes for every eligible beneficiary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

