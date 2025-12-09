Mumbai's Fire Safety Vigil: A Preventive Step for New Year Celebrations

The Mumbai Fire Brigade is set to launch an extensive fire safety campaign at eateries and nightlife venues from December 22 to December 28, in anticipation of New Year's festivities, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Hotels, bars, pubs, and malls are among the high-traffic sites to be scrutinized in this seven-day initiative, as stated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Establishments breaching fire safety regulations could face severe repercussions under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. This action follows a devastating nightclub fire in Goa, highlighting the requisite for increased vigilance in crowded locations.

