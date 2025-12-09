Left Menu

Mumbai's Fire Safety Vigil: A Preventive Step for New Year Celebrations

Mumbai Fire Brigade will execute a fire safety initiative from December 22 to 28, targeting establishments like restaurants and pubs. This comes after a tragic nightclub fire in Goa. Violators of the fire safety norms will face strict action, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and compliance with safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:33 IST
Mumbai's Fire Safety Vigil: A Preventive Step for New Year Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Fire Brigade is set to launch an extensive fire safety campaign at eateries and nightlife venues from December 22 to December 28, in anticipation of New Year's festivities, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Hotels, bars, pubs, and malls are among the high-traffic sites to be scrutinized in this seven-day initiative, as stated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Establishments breaching fire safety regulations could face severe repercussions under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. This action follows a devastating nightclub fire in Goa, highlighting the requisite for increased vigilance in crowded locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025