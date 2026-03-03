Temples in Tamil Nadu Observe Lunar Eclipse Rituals
Several temples across Tamil Nadu, including notable ones in Chennai, Madurai, Srirangam, and Coimbatore, closed their doors for darshan on Tuesday due to a total lunar eclipse. These closures are customary during such celestial events. Temples will reopen after purification rituals are completed.
In adherence to traditional customs, several revered temples across Tamil Nadu shut their doors on Tuesday due to a total lunar eclipse. Among them were the Marundeeswar temple in Chennai, Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwar in Madurai, Sri Ranganatha Swamy in Srirangam, and the Subramaniaswamy temple in Coimbatore.
The TTD temple located in T Nagar also remained closed during the event. Temple authorities confirmed that the closures are part of the observances during such celestial phenomena, with plans to reopen after performing necessary purification rituals.
The India Meteorological Department noted that the eclipse was visible during its final stages in Chennai and Kanyakumari for about 31 minutes, starting from 6:17 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
