Left Menu

Temples in Tamil Nadu Observe Lunar Eclipse Rituals

Several temples across Tamil Nadu, including notable ones in Chennai, Madurai, Srirangam, and Coimbatore, closed their doors for darshan on Tuesday due to a total lunar eclipse. These closures are customary during such celestial events. Temples will reopen after purification rituals are completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:52 IST
Temples in Tamil Nadu Observe Lunar Eclipse Rituals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In adherence to traditional customs, several revered temples across Tamil Nadu shut their doors on Tuesday due to a total lunar eclipse. Among them were the Marundeeswar temple in Chennai, Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwar in Madurai, Sri Ranganatha Swamy in Srirangam, and the Subramaniaswamy temple in Coimbatore.

The TTD temple located in T Nagar also remained closed during the event. Temple authorities confirmed that the closures are part of the observances during such celestial phenomena, with plans to reopen after performing necessary purification rituals.

The India Meteorological Department noted that the eclipse was visible during its final stages in Chennai and Kanyakumari for about 31 minutes, starting from 6:17 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India

Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India

 India
2
Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

 Global
3
Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

 Iran
4
Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026